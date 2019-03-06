Home
RALPH LINCOLN HARROLD

RALPH LINCOLN HARROLD Notice
HARROLD Ralph Lincoln 15-6-1934 - 1-3-2019 Peacefully at the Clare Hospital, Friday 1st March 2019 Aged 84 years Loving Husband of Daphne (dec) Loved Father of Craig, Greg, Mark, Trudi and Scott. Loved Father-in-law of Carolyn, Lee-Anne, Anne and Michelle. Cherished Grandpa of Michael, Kimberly, Vicky, Ashley, Ben, Ursula, Georgia, Abbey, Hannah, Charmaine, Jarrad, Thomas, Troy, Tina, Kylie, Royden, Paige and partners. Adored Great Grandpa of Jake, Cody, Maddy, Harry, Charlie, Ruby, Marshall, Kezia, William, Lenny, Fleur, Bodhi, Luna, Harriet and Eloise.
Published in Northern Argus on Mar. 6, 2019
