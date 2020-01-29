|
|
VATER, Doris May (nee Rowan) Passed away peacefully in the early hours on the 18th January 2020. Loving wife of Allen (AW) (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Pam, Jill, Kim and Marie, Richard and Libby, Tania and Ashley, friend of Peter. Nan to 14 grandchilden and 3 great grandchildren. Always loved and cherished Finally reunited with AW and in Gods Care. The family wishes to thank the dedication of Dr Michael Voin, the staff at Riverton Hospital and the carers from Mediserve The Funeral Service for Doris was conducted on Friday, January 24 at Zion Lutheran Church, Saddleworth followed by her Burial at Saddleworth Cemetery PFITZNER FUNERALS 8566 2013
Published in Northern Argus on Jan. 29, 2020