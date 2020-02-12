|
NETTELTON Spencer "Ted" Aged 87, passed away unexpectedly on January 10 at Clare Hospital, after a very short illness, still living the independent life he loved at the beautiful property he created - Wuthering Heights. Beloved father of Beverley, Tanika and Penny, and grandfather of Sophie, Spencer, Dagny and Alex. Ted will be greatly missed by his family, including his sons-in-law, Eivind, Jorn and Patrick. Ted was born in Botswana in 1932 and, after an exciting and successful career in the Colonial Service in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho, emigrated with his young family to start a new life in Australia, working for three decades in indigenous communities in South Australia before retiring to the 80-acre property he called home for more than thirty years. His legacy will live on in the fascinating accounts he produced of his life in Africa and Australia, in the 25,000 trees he planted, the four mud-brick cottages he built by hand, and in the hearts of those he leaves behind. A memorial service will be held at Bronte Manor, Wuthering Heights, on Sunday February 16, from 12 noon.
Published in Northern Argus on Feb. 12, 2020