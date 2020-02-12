Home
Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Bronte Manor, Wuthering Heights
Resources
More Obituaries for Spencer NETTELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spencer "Ted" NETTELTON

Add a Memory
Spencer "Ted" NETTELTON Notice
NETTELTON Spencer "Ted" Aged 87, passed away unexpectedly on January 10 at Clare Hospital, after a very short illness, still living the independent life he loved at the beautiful property he created - Wuthering Heights. Beloved father of Beverley, Tanika and Penny, and grandfather of Sophie, Spencer, Dagny and Alex. Ted will be greatly missed by his family, including his sons-in-law, Eivind, Jorn and Patrick. Ted was born in Botswana in 1932 and, after an exciting and successful career in the Colonial Service in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho, emigrated with his young family to start a new life in Australia, working for three decades in indigenous communities in South Australia before retiring to the 80-acre property he called home for more than thirty years. His legacy will live on in the fascinating accounts he produced of his life in Africa and Australia, in the 25,000 trees he planted, the four mud-brick cottages he built by hand, and in the hearts of those he leaves behind. A memorial service will be held at Bronte Manor, Wuthering Heights, on Sunday February 16, from 12 noon.
Published in Northern Argus on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spencer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -